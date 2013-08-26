U.N. experts reach site of suspected Damascus gas attack: activists

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.N. inspectors entered the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya on Monday, where dozens of people were killed in a suspected poison gas attack last week, activists in the Syrian capital said.

The convoy of chemical weapons investigators entered through a road block manned by Syrian air force intelligence at the entrance to the Sunni Muslim suburb, which is besieged by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, the sources told Reuters.