#World News
August 26, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

U.N. experts reach site of suspected Damascus gas attack: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.N. inspectors entered the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya on Monday, where dozens of people were killed in a suspected poison gas attack last week, activists in the Syrian capital said.

The convoy of chemical weapons investigators entered through a road block manned by Syrian air force intelligence at the entrance to the Sunni Muslim suburb, which is besieged by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, the sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom, Editing by WIlliam Maclean and Janet Lawrence

