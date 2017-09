United Nations (U.N.) peacekeeping soldiers leave the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations team tasked with investigating alleged chemical weapons strikes in Syria arrived in Lebanon on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

The team crossed the land border into neighboring Lebanon after leaving their Damascus hotel earlier in the morning.