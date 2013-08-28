U.N. inspectors reach rebel-held territory outside Damascus: activists

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A team of United Nations inspectors reached rebel-held territory outside Damascus on Wednesday, opposition activists said, and would soon begin a second day of investigating the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds of people.

“They have reached the town of Maleiha and are now with the rebel escorts, soon they will head to towns where the strikes happened and begin their inspections,” said activist Salam Mohammed, speaking via Skype.