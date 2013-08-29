FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chemical weapons team reaches rebel-held territory: activists
#Top News
August 29, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. chemical weapons team reaches rebel-held territory: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts leave the hotel where they are staying at in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations team of chemical weapons experts in Syria reached rebel-held territory outside Damascus on Thursday, activists said, and was preparing to start a third day of investigations into an apparent poison gas attack in the area.

Activists said the team had arrived in the eastern suburb of Douma and were going to examine the sites where activists say rockets loaded with chemical weapons struck. The team will also run more tests and interviews with the wounded, they said.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence

