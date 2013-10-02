FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical experts in Syria to dismantle weapons program
October 2, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Chemical experts in Syria to dismantle weapons program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - International experts charged with starting the process of verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria on Tuesday for the mission endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

A convoy of about 20 United Nations vehicles carrying the team of experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrived in Damascus shortly after 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), witnesses said, after crossing the border from Lebanon earlier in the day.

The mission, which Washington and Moscow hammered out after an August 21 chemical weapons attack in Damascus prompted U.S. threats of air strikes against the Syrian government, is expected to continue until at least mid-2014.

More than 100,000 people have died in Syria’s conflict, which began in early 2011 with peaceful demonstrations seeking more democracy but has deteriorated into sectarian civil war.

Alluding to the violence, Syria’s foreign minister on Monday compared what he described as an invasion of foreign terrorists across Syria to the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Washington dismissed the remark as offensive and disingenuous.

(This October 1 story has been corrected to clarify weapons experts from OPCW, not U.N.)

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

