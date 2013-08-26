FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. experts enter alleged poison gas attack site, test wounded: medic
August 26, 2013 / 12:12 PM / in 4 years

U.N. experts enter alleged poison gas attack site, test wounded: medic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - United Nations chemical weapons experts entered a Damascus suburb hit by an apparent chemical weapons attack and are now testing the victims, a doctor in the rebel-held town of Mouadimiya said on Monday.

“I am with the team now, we are in the Rawda Mosque and they are meeting with the wounded. Our medics and the inspectors are talking to the patients and taking samples from the victims now,” Abu Karam, speaking from his mobile, told Reuters.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Boyle

