Eight more countries sign Syria statement; total now 33: White House

A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight more countries including Kuwait signed on to a statement condemning Syria for a chemical weapons attack on August 21 and calling for a strong international response, bringing the total to 33, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We welcome additional countries expressing their support for this statement and our continued efforts to hold the Assad regime accountable and enforce the international norm against the use of chemical weapons,” the White House said in a statement.