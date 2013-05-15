Syria suffers communications blackout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Internet connections between Syria and the rest of the world were down, a U.S. web tracking firm said on Wednesday, and phone lines into Damascus from other countries were not working.

“Syrian Internet offline again 07:01 UTC / 10:00 am local,” Renesys said on its Twitter account.

This is the sixth communications blackout of the two-year-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad and web tracking firms say the government is probably responsible. Authorities blamed a blackout last week on a malfunctioning optic cable.