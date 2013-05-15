FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's Internet back after eight-hour blackout
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Syria's Internet back after eight-hour blackout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Internet started working again on Wednesday evening, a U.S. web tracking firm said, and residents reported phone lines were back up after an eight-hour blackout left much of the population cut off from the outside world.

Communication networks have been crucial for opposition activists trying to get out videos and information about a two-year conflict that has killed at least 80,000 people, according to a rights group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

“Internet came back at 15:26 UTC (18:26 Damascus time). Duration 8h25m,” Renesys said on its Twitter account.

This is the sixth communications blackout of the revolt and web tracking firms say the government is probably responsible. Authorities blamed a blackout last week on a malfunctioning fiber optic cable.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.