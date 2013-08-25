Iran says Syrian government to allow U.N. inspectors to visit chemical sites

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said the Syrian government had told Tehran it would allow U.N. inspectors to visit areas reportedly affected by chemical weapons, Iran’s Press TV reported on Sunday.

“We are in close contact with the Syrian government and they have reassured us that they had never used such inhumane weapons and would have the fullest cooperation with the U.N. experts to visit the areas affected,” Press TV quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Saturday in a telephone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino.