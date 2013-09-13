Iran praises Syria's decision to join chemical arms pact

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Iran supports the Russian initiative to put Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal under international control and the decision by Damascus to join a global anti-chemical weapons treaty, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.
“We would like to support all these efforts ... the Russian initiative and Syria’s decision to join the convention focused on chemical weapons,” Rouhani said at a summit of a regional security group led by China and Russia.
Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by STeve Guttreman