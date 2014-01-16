FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran wants to be at Syria talks but rejects conditions
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Iran wants to be at Syria talks but rejects conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with his Jordanian counterpart Nasser Judeh (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Hannon/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran wants to take part in next week’s international peace conference on Syria but will not attend if conditions are set for its participation, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

The United States says Iranian delegates should be at the conference in Montreux, Switzerland, only if they are willing to accept an agreement reached at a June 2012 peace conference in Geneva calling for a transitional government body to be established in Damascus “by mutual consent”.

Washington interprets that language as requiring President Bashar al-Assad’s departure from power but Russia and Iran reject this interpretation.

“If the Islamic Republic of Iran is invited like all other participants in the conference, it will take part in this event,” Zarif told a news conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He added: “We do not accept any pre-conditions for our country’s participation.”

Lavrov urged U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to invite Iran and Saudi Arabia to the conference starting an January 22, saying the participation of regional powers would help find a political solution to the nearly three-year-old conflict.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.