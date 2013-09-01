Iran ex-president says Syria government launched gas attacks: news agency

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani casts his ballot in a parliamentary election in Tehran March 2, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said the Syrian government, a strong ally of Tehran, had carried out chemical weapons attacks against its own people, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported on Sunday.

“The people have been the target of chemical attacks by their own government and now they must also wait for an attack by foreigners,” Rafsanjani said, according to ILNA. “The people of Syria have seen much damage in these two years.”