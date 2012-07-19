FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq closes main border crossing with Syria: mayor
July 19, 2012 / 9:03 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq closes main border crossing with Syria: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has closed its main border post with Syria and sent troops to the frontier after Syrian rebels took control of the Abu Kamal crossing, a local mayor said on Thursday.

“Qaim post, opposite Abu Kamal, is closed and now under the control of the Iraqi army,” the mayor of Qaim, Fahan Fitaihan, said. Iraqi troops had also taken over another nearby post from Iraqi customs officials, he said.

He said the Syrian Free Army had raised its flag on the other side of the border.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams

