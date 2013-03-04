FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen kill at least 40 Syrians being sent home from Iraq
March 4, 2013 / 2:59 PM / in 5 years

Gunmen kill at least 40 Syrians being sent home from Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen on Monday killed at least 40 Syrian soldiers and government employees who were being taken to the Syrian border by Iraqi authorities after fleeing into Iraq from a Syrian rebel attack, Iraqi officials said.

The attack on the convoy carrying the Syrians occurred in Iraq’s westerly Anbar province, they said.

The Iraqi officials said some 65 Syrian soldiers and government officials had handed themselves over to Iraqi authorities on Friday after anti-government rebels seized the Syrian side of the Yaarabiya frontier crossing.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

