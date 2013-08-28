Iraq says on high alert for expected strike on Syria

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has put its security forces on high alert ahead of an expected international strike on Syria, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

“All political and security powers in Baghdad, the provinces and all over Iraq, announce the highest level of alert,” he said in a weekly televised statement which focused mainly on Syria.

Western powers are weighing up options for possible military strikes against Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack on a Damascus suburb last week that killed hundreds of civilians.