Iraq says on high alert for expected strike on Syria
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 12:37 PM / in 4 years

Iraq says on high alert for expected strike on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has put its security forces on high alert ahead of an expected international strike on Syria, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

“All political and security powers in Baghdad, the provinces and all over Iraq, announce the highest level of alert,” he said in a weekly televised statement which focused mainly on Syria.

Western powers are weighing up options for possible military strikes against Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack on a Damascus suburb last week that killed hundreds of civilians.

Reporting by Raheem Salman, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
