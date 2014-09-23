Syria says Iraq briefs Assad on fight against 'terrorism'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Iraqi envoy briefed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the next steps in “efforts to combat terrorism,” Syrian state media said on Tuesday, in what appeared to be a reference to U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State in Syria.

Syria said earlier on Tuesday that the United States had informed Damascus of the planned strikes via Iraq. Assad received Iraq’s national security adviser Faleh al-Fayad, the second meeting between the two men in a week.

Assad said Syria was determined to continue its “war on terrorism” and supported any international effort on this, state television said.