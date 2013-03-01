FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scud missile fired in Syria lands near Iraqi village: mayor
#World News
March 1, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Scud missile fired in Syria lands near Iraqi village: mayor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Models of a North Korean Scud-B missile (R) and South Korean missiles are displayed at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - A Scud missile fired from Syrian territory landed near a village in Iraq’s Nineveh province on Friday, causing no damage but terrifying its inhabitants who fled, the mayor said, identifying the rocket as Russian-made.

The conflict in neighboring Syria has previously spilled over the border into Iraq. In September, a five-year-old girl was killed when three rockets struck a border town in the al Qaim area.

“A Russian-made Scud landed near the village of Yoush Tapa, 3 km from the Iraqi-Syrian border between Telafar and Baaj,” said Abdul Aal Abbas, the mayor of Telafar.

“There were no casualities or damage, but it created fear among the Turkuman population of that village and they fled their houses”.

Nineveh governorate spokesman Qahtan Sami said security forces had also said the rocket was of Russian provenance.

Iraq’s precarious sectarian and ethnic balance has already come under strain from the conflict next-door, where mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents are fighting to overthrow a ruler backed by Shi‘ite Iran, an ally of the Baghdad government.

Sunni opposition to the Shi‘ite-led government has been swelling and increasing violence in recent months is stoking concerns the country may slip into intercommunal strife.

Reporting by Amir Goran; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
