Air strikes in Syria kill, wound tens of Islamic State fighters: monitor
#World News
September 23, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Air strikes in Syria kill, wound tens of Islamic State fighters: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Tens of Islamic State fighters were killed or wounded in air strikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa and surrounding areas, a group that tracks the war said on Tuesday.

“There are tens of wounded and dead,” Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told Reuters by phone. The Observatory gathers information from a network of activists on the ground.

The Pentagon earlier said the United States and partner nations were carrying out the first air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
