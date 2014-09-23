Islamic State redeploys fighters towards Kurdish areas-Kurdish armed group

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters are redeploying from areas hit in U.S.-led air strikes towards Kurdish-controlled territory in Syria, the main Syrian Kurdish armed group said on Tuesday.

It also urged air strikes on Islamic State fighters attacking the town of Kobani.

Redur Xelil, speaking to Reuters via the Internet, said the redeployment of Islamic State fighters could put more pressure on the Kurdish fighters defending Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, from an Islamic State offensive that has already forced more than 130,000 Syrian Kurds to flee to Turkey.

“There is a redeployment of (Islamic State) from areas that have been hit in the air strikes by the alliance countries towards our areas,” Xelil said. “This could lead to increased pressure on our forces if they don’t bomb (Islamic State) positions on the Kobani front.”