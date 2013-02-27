FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel repatriates six Syrians treated for civil war wounds
February 27, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Israel repatriates six Syrians treated for civil war wounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad heads a cabinet meeting in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on February 12, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel repatriated on Wednesday six of seven Syrians after treating them for wounds suffered in the insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad, the Israeli military said.

Israel admitted the Syrians on February 16 through the occupied Golan Heights, whose eastern foothills have seen fighting between Assad’s forces and rebels. Israeli officials gave no further details on the casualties’ identities.

A military spokeswoman said six of them were discharged from hospital and returned to Syria on Wednesday. The seventh was still under Israeli medical care with severe wounds, she said.

A statement issued by the Israeli military said the Syrians’ repatriation “was completed at an undisclosed location for their own safety.” Israel and Syria are technically at war, and some anti-Assad rebels are jihadists hostile to the Jewish state.

Writing by Dan Williams

