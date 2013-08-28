FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 10:38 AM / in 4 years

Israel deploys full missile defenses against Syria: radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is deploying all of its missile defenses as a precaution against possible Syrian retaliatory attacks should Western powers carry out threatened strikes on Syria, Israeli Army Radio said on Wednesday.

Citing secrecy requirements, it did not give details on the number or locations of the interceptor batteries. Systems employed by Israel’s air defense corps include the short-range Iron Dome, the mid-range Patriot and the long-range Arrow II.

Facing potentially imminent attack by the United States and other Western powers over its alleged use of chemical weapons against Syrian rebels, Damascus has hinted it could shoot back at its old foe, the Jewish state. Israel is also braced for rocket salvoes from Hezbollah, Syria’s Lebanese militia ally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country wanted to keep out of the Syrian crisis but would “respond forcefully” to any attempt to attack it.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller/Mark Heinrich

