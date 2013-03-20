FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel treats four Syrians wounded in civil war: Israeli army
#World News
March 20, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Israel treats four Syrians wounded in civil war: Israeli army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers gave medical treatment on Wednesday to four Syrians wounded in fighting within Syria near the ceasefire line on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the army said.

It said two of them were transferred to an Israeli hospital for further care and two were returned to Syria.

It was the second time Israel has treated wounded Syrians. Last month seven Syrians received Israeli hospital treatment.

The Golan Heights, a strategic plateau captured by Israel from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war, has seen fighting on its eastern slopes between forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels trying to topple him, with occasional fire straying into Israeli-held territory.

Israel and Syria are technically at war, and some anti-Assad rebels are Islamist militants hostile to the Jewish state.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alistair Lyon

