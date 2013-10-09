FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire from Syria wounds Israeli soldier on Golan Heights
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

Fire from Syria wounds Israeli soldier on Golan Heights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two mortar bombs fired from Syria hit an Israeli military post on the occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday, wounding an Israeli soldier, in an incident that drew Israeli return fire, the military said.

Initial reports suggested the mortars were stray fire from Syria’s civil war, the military said in a statement. The soldier was wounded by shrapnel.

Fire from the civil war has occasionally spilled over into the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from its northern neighbor in 1967. Last November, an Israeli soldier on the Golan was slightly wounded by gunfire from Syria.

Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon has said Israel would not tolerate any spillover from the Syrian conflict, signaling a policy of swift retaliation for any fire into the Golan Heights.

Reporting by Ori Lewis and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
