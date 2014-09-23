FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel says shot down Syrian aircraft over Israeli-controlled airspace
September 23, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Israel says shot down Syrian aircraft over Israeli-controlled airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli Patriot missile shot down a Syrian aircraft that flew into Israeli-controlled airspace on Tuesday, the military said, without disclosing the type of plane it intercepted.

“Moments ago a Syrian aircraft infiltrated Israeli airspace. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) intercepted the aircraft in mid-flight, using the Patriot air defense system. The circumstances of the incident are being reviewed,” a military statement said.

Israel Radio said the aircraft was a drone and was shot down over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where fighting from Syria’s civil war has occasionally spilled over. Israeli Army Radio said it may have been a Syrian warplane.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell

