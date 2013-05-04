Syrian rebels say Israel targeted missile convoy headed to Hezbollah

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebel commander Qassim Saadedine said on Saturday an Israeli strike targeted a convoy of missiles being sent to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Our information indicates there was an Israeli strike on a convoy that was transferring missiles to Hezbollah. We have still not confirmed the location,” said Saadedine, a defected colonel, speaking to Reuters by telephone from his base on the Turkish-Syrian border.

An Israeli official said on Saturday that Israeli warplanes had targeted a shipment of missiles in Syria believed en route to Hezbollah guerrillas in neighboring Lebanon.