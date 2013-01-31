FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says could make "surprise" response to Israel strike
January 31, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Syria says could make "surprise" response to Israel strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s ambassador to Lebanon said on Thursday that Damascus had the option of a “surprise decision” to respond to what it said was an Israeli air strike on a research center on the outskirts of the Syrian capital on Wednesday.

Syria could take “a surprise decision to respond to the aggression of the Israeli warplanes,” Ali Abdul Karim Ali was quoted as telling a Hezbollah-run news website.

“Syria is engaged in defending its sovereignty and its land,” he added, without spelling out what the response might entail. Syria and Israel have fought several wars and in 2007 Israeli jets bombed a suspected Syrian nuclear site, without retaliation.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Mark Heinrich

