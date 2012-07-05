FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot bodies from downed Turkish jet retrieved
July 5, 2012 / 12:42 PM / 5 years ago

Pilot bodies from downed Turkish jet retrieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces command said on Thursday it had retrieved the bodies of two pilots of a jet shot down by Syria last month, recovering them from the seabed 8.6 nautical miles from the Syrian coast.

It said the bodies were found at a depth of 1,260 meters near the wreckage of the jet which had broken up into eight pieces. It said the bodies had been flown to the eastern city of Malatya where the jet had taken off from on June 22.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Jon Hemming and Andrew Osborn

