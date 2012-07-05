Pilot bodies from downed Turkish jet retrieved

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces command said on Thursday it had retrieved the bodies of two pilots of a jet shot down by Syria last month, recovering them from the seabed 8.6 nautical miles from the Syrian coast.

It said the bodies were found at a depth of 1,260 meters near the wreckage of the jet which had broken up into eight pieces. It said the bodies had been flown to the eastern city of Malatya where the jet had taken off from on June 22.