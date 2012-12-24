FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria rebels shot down war plane in Hama: activists
December 24, 2012 / 1:22 PM / in 5 years

Syria rebels shot down war plane in Hama: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian activists said rebels in central Hama province shot down a government fighter jet on Monday, in clashes outside a village loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

Rebels began a push into Hama last week, declaring it a new front in their 21-month-old revolt against Assad. The largely Sunni Muslim rebels have now brought the fight to several minority Christian and Alawite towns, where Assad forces are located and where many residents are loyal to the government.

Activist Sami al-Hamawi said rebels used anti-aircraft machineguns to bring down the plane outside the Alawite village of Maan, which rebels have been trying to lay siege to for several days. He said the plane was flying low over an area rebels had seized.

It was not possible to independently verify the report.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams

