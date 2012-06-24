Wreckage of downed Turkish jet found in Syrian waters: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Search teams have located the wreckage of a Turkish fighter jet shot down by Syria on Friday in Syrian waters at a depth of 1,300 meters, Turkish news channels reported on Sunday, without citing a source.
Turkey’s foreign minister earlier said search and rescue teams were still searching for the two missing pilots. He said the search operations were in coordination with the Syrians but could not be described as a “joint” operation.
