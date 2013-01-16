FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven members of Syrian family killed in fire at refugee camp
January 16, 2013 / 10:27 PM / in 5 years

Seven members of Syrian family killed in fire at refugee camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Seven members of a family of Syrian refugees were killed when fire broke out in their prefabricated hut in a refugee camp in northern Jordan on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire was started by a gas heater, officials said. The hut was located in a public park being used for refugees in the border town of Ramtha, near the border with Syria.

A civil defense source said that, in addition to the dead, at least three people were injured.

More than 200,000 Syrian refugees are now living in towns and cities across Jordan. The largest refugee camp, at Zaatari, houses at least 50,000.

An unusually bitter winter, accompanied by driving snow and rain last week, some of the worst in the region in years, has raised concern for the plight of both Syrian refugees and displaced people within Syria.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
