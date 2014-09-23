Jordan signals took part in attacks on Islamic State

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it had mounted air strikes against “terrorist groups” that were planning attacks in Jordan, an indication Amman had joined U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State in neighboring Syria.

A Jordanian army statement did not say where the air force had struck. “Air force jets destroyed a number of targets that belong to some terrorist groups that sought to commit terror acts inside Jordan,” the statement broadcast on state TV said.