U.S. says strikes on Syria unlikely to increase refugee flows to Jordan
#World News
September 10, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

U.S. says strikes on Syria unlikely to increase refugee flows to Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Syrian refugee money-changer exchanges currency for a boy at the main market at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Proposed U.S. strikes on Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons should not increase refugee flows to neighboring Jordan, which is already under tremendous strain, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday.

“I think it’s very unlikely that you would see any increase in refugees because of the nature of the kinds of very precise strikes that we’re talking about,” Hagel said at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
