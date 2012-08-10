FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clash reported between Jordan and Syria in border area
August 10, 2012 / 9:13 PM / in 5 years

Clash reported between Jordan and Syria in border area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Fighting involving armored vehicles broke out late on Friday between Jordanian and Syrian troops at a border region that has been used as a passage for refugees fleeing Syria, said a Syrian opposition activist who witnessed the incident.

The fighting occurred in the Tel Shihab-Turra area after a number of Syrian refugees attempted to cross into Jordan, the activist said.

No immediate comment was available from Jordanian authorities.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom

