Jordan says U.S. to send 200 troops there due Syria crisis
April 17, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Jordan says U.S. to send 200 troops there due Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The United States will send 200 troops to Jordan in the coming weeks to boost defenses in the face of the worsening conflict in neighboring Syria, a Jordanian cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

“They will be arriving in the next few weeks...to increase the level of preparedness and defense capabilities of the kingdom in light of the continued deterioration in the Syrian situation,” Mohammad al-Momani, Minister of State for Information, told Reuters.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Roddy

