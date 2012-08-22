Syrian forces kill journalist in Damascus raid

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian forces killed a Syrian journalist sympathetic to the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad during a raid in the southern Nahr Eisha district of Damascus on Wednesday, opposition activists said.

Soldiers shot Mosaab al-Odaallah, who worked for the state-run Tishreen newspaper, at point blank range after they entered his home as they were conducting house to house raids in the district, they said.

With the restrictions imposed by Syrian authorities on independent media, the report by the activists could not be immediately confirmed.