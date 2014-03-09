FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian journalist killed covering fighting: Al Mayadeen TV
#World News
March 9, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian journalist killed covering fighting: Al Mayadeen TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view shows a deserted street filled with debris of damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Syrian journalist has been killed covering clashes between government forces and opposition fighters in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, a regional broadcaster said.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen said on its website that its cameraman Omar Abdelqader was shot in the neck on Saturday and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards.

Syria was the deadliest place for journalists in 2013 for the second year, the Committee to Protect Journalists, a media rights group based in New York, said in December.

At least 29 journalists were killed last year in a three-year-old conflict that turned into civil war after a crackdown on peaceful protests, and has claimed more than 140,000 lives.

Al Mayadeen quoted a local Syrian military commander as saying Abdelqader was shot by a sniper while he was filming government forces advancing on an area in the rebel-held city.

His sister was quoted as saying the family was preparing to celebrate his 27th birthday when news of his death arrived.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
