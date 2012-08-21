FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Journalists killed in Syria
#World News
August 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Journalists killed in Syria

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 18,000 people have been killed in Syria since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in March, 2011, according to the United Nations.

Here are some of the foreign and Syrian journalists who have died in the conflict:

FOREIGNERS

January 11, 2012 - Gilles Jacquier, of France 2 television station, is killed along with at least seven other people by bombardment during a government-organized visit to Homs. He was the first foreign journalist to be killed in the uprising.

February 22 - Marie Colvin, an American who worked for Britain’s Sunday Times and Remi Ochlik, a French photographer, are killed by bombardment in Homs.

February 16 - New York Times journalist Anthony Shadid, an American of Lebanese descent, dies of an asthma attack while reporting in eastern Syria.

April 9 - Ali Shaaban, a Lebanese cameraman for Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed television channel is killed by gunfire near the border between Syria and Lebanon’s northern Wadi Khaled area.

August 20 - Mika Yamamoto, a Japanese journalist working for independent news wire Japan Press, is fatally wounded while travelling with the rebel Free Syrian Army in Aleppo.

SYRIANS

November 20, 2011 - Cameraman Ferzat Jerban is found dead in Homs.

December 27 - Basil al-Sayed, a freelance cameraman, dies days after being shot in the Baba Amr neighborhood in Homs.

January 4, 2012 - Shukri Abu Burghul, who worked for state-run Radio Damascus, dies in Damascus days after being shot.

February 4 - Mazhar Tayyara, a photo journalist who contributed to Agence France-Presse and other international outlets, is killed in Homs.

February 24 - Anas al-Tarsha, a videographer who documented unrest in Homs, is killed in a mortar attack.

June 27 - Gunmen storm headquarters of pro-government Syrian television channel Ikhbariya, killing three employees.

August 5 - Islamist militant group claims responsibility for the kidnap and killing of Syrian state television presenter Mohammed al-Saeed.

August 11 - Gunmen kill Ali Abbas, head of domestic news at state news agency SANA, at his Damascus home. Bara‘a Yusuf al-Bushi, who contributed to international outlets including Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera and Sky News, is killed the same day.

Additional sources:

The Committee to Protect Journalists www.cpj.org/

Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders) en.rsf.org/

Index on Censorship www.indexoncensorship.org/

Compiled by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
