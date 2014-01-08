FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Swedish journalists held in Syria set free
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 8, 2014 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Two Swedish journalists held in Syria set free

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two Swedish journalists have been set free after they went missing in Syria in November, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Magnus Falkehed and Niclas Hammarstrom were in Beirut and being assisted by Swedish diplomatic staff, a ministry spokeswoman said.

She gave no details on what had happened to them since their disappearance, when the ministry said they had been “taken away”.

Sweden’s National Bureau of Investigation said the release of the two Swedes was the result of the bureau’s cooperation with Swedish and foreign authorities, but declined to say whether that cooperation included Syrian authorities.

“Great relief that the two Swedish journalists are out of Syria. But unfortunately there are still others held against their will,” Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter.

Syria ranks as the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, according to The Committee to Protect Journalists, with at least 29 killed in 2013 and about 60 abducted. As of late 2013, at least 30 were still missing, it said.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.