Kerry says some nations offer ground troops to fight Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he was “extremely encouraged” by pledges of military assistance against Islamic State militants by countries inside and outside the Middle East and that some nations had offered ground troops.

Kerry has been touring the Middle East to try to secure backing for U.S. efforts to build a coalition to fight the Islamic State militants who have grabbed territory in Syria and Iraq.

“We have countries in this region, countries outside of this region, in addition to the United States, all of whom are prepared to engage in military assistance, in actual strikes if that is what it requires. And we also have a growing number of people who are prepared to do all the other things,” Kerry said in remarks aired on Sunday on the CBS program “Face the Nation”.

On the CNN program “State of the Union,” White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough was asked if this coalition would need ground troops beyond opposition forces in Syria and Kurdish and government forces in Iraq.

“Ultimately to destroy ISIL we do need to have a force, an anvil against which they will be pushed - ideally Sunni forces,” he said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane at Cairo International Airport, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Kerry reiterated President Barack Obama’s statement that U.S. ground troops would not be used against the Islamic State.

“We’re not looking to put troops on the ground,” Kerry said. “There are some who have offered to do so, but we are not looking for that at this moment anyway,” Kerry said. He did not identify the countries.

On Thursday, Kerry won the backing for a “coordinated military campaign” from 10 Arab countries - Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf states including rich rivals Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“This is a strategy coming together as the coalition comes together and the countries declare what they are prepared to do,” Kerry said in the interview, taped on Saturday in Egypt.

“I’ve been extremely encouraged to hear from all of the people that I’ve been meeting with about their readiness and willingness and to participate,” Kerry added.

McDonough also said U.S. President Barack Obama would meet on Tuesday with General John Allen, his newly appointed special presidential envoy for building the coalition against Islamic State. McDonough also said Kerry would testify before the U.S. Congress on the matter this week.