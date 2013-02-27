FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Syrian opposition needs more help
#World News
February 27, 2013 / 1:59 PM / in 5 years

Kerry says Syrian opposition needs more help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Paris February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS)

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that the Syrian opposition needed more help in its struggle against President Bashar al-Assad, but did not say whether Washington planned additional aid.

“He needs to know he cannot shoot his way out of this so we need to convince him of that and I think the opposition needs more help in order to be able to do that. And we are working together to have a united position in respect to that,” Kerry said in Paris ahead of a meeting in Rome on the crisis.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
