Kerry says Syrian opposition needs more help

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that the Syrian opposition needed more help in its struggle against President Bashar al-Assad, but did not say whether Washington planned additional aid.

“He needs to know he cannot shoot his way out of this so we need to convince him of that and I think the opposition needs more help in order to be able to do that. And we are working together to have a united position in respect to that,” Kerry said in Paris ahead of a meeting in Rome on the crisis.