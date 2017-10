U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves before boarding a plan headed for Qatar on his first official overseas trip as secretary of state in Abu Dhabi, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

DOHA (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday outside assistance given to the Syrian opposition should strengthen moderate forces within it.

Kerry was speaking at a news conference on a visit to Qatar, a Gulf Arab state that provides support to Syrian opposition forces.