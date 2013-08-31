FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Secretary of State Kerry spoke with Syrian opposition leader
#World News
August 31, 2013 / 7:39 PM / 4 years ago

Secretary of State Kerry spoke with Syrian opposition leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on the situation in Syria at the State Department in Washington, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to the Syrian opposition leader on Saturday to underscore the determination of the United States to hold the Syrian government accountable for using chemical weapons, a U.S. official said.

Kerry spoke with Syrian Opposition Coalition President Ahmed Assi al-Jarba to underscore President Barack Obama’s “commitment to holding the Assad regime accountable for its chemical weapons attack against its own people on August 21st,” a senior State Department official said.

Kerry also spoke with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Japan about Syria.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
