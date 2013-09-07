Kerry welcomes 'strong' EU statement on Syria

VILNIUS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed a European Union statement on Saturday that said there appeared to be strong evidence that the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack on civilians in August.
“We are very grateful for the statement that came out of the meeting today with respect to Syria -- a strong statement about the need for accountability,” Kerry said after meeting EU foreign ministers in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
