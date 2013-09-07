FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry welcomes 'strong' EU statement on Syria
September 7, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

Kerry welcomes 'strong' EU statement on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) is pictured with aide Jason Meininger as he leaves a meeting with European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the National Gallery of Art in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

VILNIUS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed a European Union statement on Saturday that said there appeared to be strong evidence that the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack on civilians in August.

“We are very grateful for the statement that came out of the meeting today with respect to Syria -- a strong statement about the need for accountability,” Kerry said after meeting EU foreign ministers in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Adrian Croft

