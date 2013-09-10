Kerry says U.S. won't wait long for concrete plan on Syria chemical weapons

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to statements before testifying at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is waiting to see a real and verifiable plan from Russia for removing chemical weapons from Syria but will not wait long and will not accept a delaying tactic, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“We’re waiting for that proposal. But we’re not waiting for long,” Kerry told a hearing of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

“President Obama will take a hard look at it. But it has to be swift, it has to be real, it has to be verifiable. It cannot be a delaying tactic,” Kerry told the panel.