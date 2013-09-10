FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says U.S. won't wait long for concrete plan on Syria chemical weapons
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 10, 2013 / 2:42 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry says U.S. won't wait long for concrete plan on Syria chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to statements before testifying at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is waiting to see a real and verifiable plan from Russia for removing chemical weapons from Syria but will not wait long and will not accept a delaying tactic, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“We’re waiting for that proposal. But we’re not waiting for long,” Kerry told a hearing of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

“President Obama will take a hard look at it. But it has to be swift, it has to be real, it has to be verifiable. It cannot be a delaying tactic,” Kerry told the panel.

Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.