Kerry plans to meet U.N. Syria envoy Brahimi in Geneva: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry, who is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva for talks on Syria, also intends to meet U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi while there, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

At least two days of U.S.-Russian talks are expected in Geneva, starting on Thursday, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a media briefing.

“He does,” Psaki said when asked whether Kerry intended to see Brahimi while in Geneva. But she said she was not aware of plans for a three-way meeting with Kerry, Lavrov and Brahimi.

Kerry leaves Washington on Wednesday evening for the talks, she said. “We do anticipate that they will last two days. They could be shorter or longer, we are certainly flexible. Thursday and Friday,” she said, adding that Saturday was also possible.