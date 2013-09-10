Kerry to discuss Syria chemical weapons plan with Russia's Lavrov Tuesday

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L-R), Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey testify at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss Moscow’s proposal for removing Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again on Tuesday afternoon, Kerry told a congressional hearing.

“We need to explore this. We’re looking at it on our side. The Russians are supposed to make a proposal to us,” Kerry told a hearing of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, adding that he would talk to Lavrov after the session.

Kerry told lawmakers the Obama administration was debating the feasibility of Russia’s plan and whether it would meet the U.S. goal of ending Syria’s ability to use chemical weapons.