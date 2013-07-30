FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills Syrian Kurdish politician
#World News
July 30, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

Car bomb kills Syrian Kurdish politician

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A prominent Syrian Kurdish politician was assassinated early on Tuesday outside his home near the Turkish border when a bomb planted in his car exploded, Kurdish political sources said.

Isa Huso, a member of the foreign relations committee in the Higher Kurdish Council, a group formed to unite Syrian Kurdish parties, was leaving his house in the Syrian town of Al Qamishli when the bomb exploded at around 0300 GMT (11:00 p.m. EDT), the sources said.

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) condemned the killing but gave no further details.

Kurdish militias have been fighting both Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and Islamist-dominated rebels for control of parts of Syria’s north, near the border with Turkey, for several months.

The strongest local Kurdish group, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), has said it aims to set up an independent council to run Kurdish regions until Syria’s civil war ends. Such a move would alarm the Syrian rebels and neighboring Turkey, both wary of a possible Kurdish state.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark Trevelyan

