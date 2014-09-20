FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 300 Kurd fighters cross into Syria from Turkey: monitor
September 20, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

More than 300 Kurd fighters cross into Syria from Turkey: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 300 Kurdish fighters have crossed into Syria from Turkey to help push back an Islamic State advance on a Kurdish border town, a group monitoring Syria’s conflict said on Saturday.

“They crossed over last night, they are more than 300,” said Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that monitors the war using sources on the ground.

He said it was not clear which group the fighters belonged to but said they had joined Kurdish forces in Syria who are fighting Islamic State around the town of Ayn al-Arab, known as Kobani in Kurdish.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra

