Assad must heed cries of Syrian people: U.N.'s Ban

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has a primary responsibility to stop the suffering of his country’s people and should listen to their cries, the head of the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“We cannot go on like this. What is more important is that the primary responsibility rests with the Syrian government, with President Assad, he should listen to the voices and cries of so many people,” U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said after a donor conference in Kuwait.